Ratings: Charmed Goes Low, Batwoman Steady, FBI Enjoys Big NFL Boost

In the latest TV show ratings, The CW’s Charmed opened Season 3 with 465,000 total viewers and a 0.1 demo rating, down from both its sophomore average and its May finale to hit and match series lows.

Opening The CW’s night, Batwoman “2.0” (642K/0.2) was down 3 percent in viewers from its opener while steady in the demo.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Leading out of the AFC Championship game (which averaged, I wanna say, about 34 million viewers in primetime?), a special airing of FBI drew 8.8 mil with a 1.9 rating, marking a season high in audience and easily setting an all-time demo high. FBI in fact scored the best overnight demo rating of any broadcast drama this season.

ABC | Leading out of an AFV rerun, Card Sharks (2 mil/0.2), Millionaire (2.9 mil/0.3) and The Rookie (3.2 mil/0.4) were all down a tenth in the demo, with the latter slipping to its second smallest audience to date.

