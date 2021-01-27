Tell Me Your Secrets: Amazon Sets February Debut for Amy Brenneman-Lily Rabe Thriller — Watch a New Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Underground Railroad: Watch the Hypnotic, Reverse-Motion Trailer for Barry Jenkins' Amazon Adaptation

Four years after its pilot was initially ordered, Tell Me Your Secrets at last has a premiere date: The psychological thriller, starring Lily Rabe and Amy Brenneman, will drop Friday, Feb. 19 with all 10 episodes, Amazon announced Wednesday.

Described as an “intense, morally complex” drama, Tell Me Your Secrets follows Rabe (American Horror Story), Brenneman (The Leftovers) and Hamish Linklater (Legion) as a trio of characters that have mysterious and troubling pasts. Rabe’s Emma is a young woman who once looked into the eyes of a dangerous killer; Brenneman’s Mary is a grieving mother obsessed with finding her missing daughter; and Linklater’s John is a former serial predator desperate to find redemption.

But as each character is pushed to the edge, “the truth about their pasts and motives grows ever murkier, blurring the lines between victim and perpetrator,” per the drama’s logline.

Tell Me Your Secrets‘ cast also includes Enrique Murciano (Without a Trace) as Peter Guillory, a therapist with seemingly good intentions, along with Charles Esten (Nashville) in a recurring role.

The project was initially ordered to pilot at TNT in 2017, then snagged a series order at that network the following year. TNT ultimately scrapped Tell Me Your Secrets in June 2020, after all episodes had been filmed, but it was picked up by Amazon just four months later.

Watch the full trailer for Tell Me Your Secrets below, then hit the comments and let us know if you’ll be trying the show.