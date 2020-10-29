Lily Rabe's Scrapped TNT Thriller Finds New Home at Amazon Prime

RELATED STORIES The Undoing Recap: Grace Under Fire — Plus, Grade the Premiere!

The Undoing Recap: Grace Under Fire — Plus, Grade the Premiere! American Horror Story Drops Season 10 Clue as Production Eyes October Start

Lily Rabe is switching channels: The American Horror Story actress’ thriller Tell Me Your Secrets, once in development at TNT, will now premiere on Amazon Prime, the streamer announced on Thursday.

The 10-episode drama stars Rabe as Emma, a woman who once looked into the eyes of a killer, and one of a trio of characters whose mysterious pasts lead their fates to intersect. Amy Brenneman (The Leftovers) plays Mary, a grieving mother determined to find her missing daughter, and Hamish Linklater (The Newsroom) plays a former serial predator looking for redemption. Harriet Warner (Call the Midwife) serves as writer and creator; the series is slated to premiere on Amazon next year.

Tell Me Your Secrets initially scored a pilot order at TNT in 2017, followed by a series order the next year. All ten episodes were filmed in 2018, but TNT scrapped the project earlier this year.

Rabe is best known for being part of the American Horror Story ensemble, notably playing possessed nun Sister Mary Eunice in Season 2’s American Horror Story: Asylum. She also played journalist Petra Moritz on CBS’ The Good Wife and starred in the short-lived ABC sci-fi drama The Whispers. She currently co-stars along with Nicole Kidman and Hugh Grant in the HBO drama The Undoing.