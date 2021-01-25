YOU Adds Scott Michael Foster to Season 3 — What Are His Dark Secrets?

RELATED STORIES YOU Casts Joe's Season 3 Obsession, Plus 9 Other New Characters

YOU is welcoming another great Scott into its ranks. Scott Michael Foster, best known for his work on Greek and Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, will recur in the Netflix thriller’s upcoming third season as a local TV reporter named Ryan, our sister site Deadline reports.

Described as a “well-liked single dad who’s overcome a history of addiction, Ryan has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way.”

Previously announced additions to Season 3 include Scott Speedman (Felicity) as a “mysterious” millionaire named Matthew, Shalita Grant (Search Party) as a mean girl “mom-fluencer” named Sherry, Travis Van Winkle (The Last Ship) as another rich guy named Cary, and Michaela McManus (One Tree Hill) as the new object of Joe’s obsession.

Season 3 will also welcome Dylan Arnold (Nashville), Tati Gabrielle (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina), Ben Mehl (The Good Wife), Shannon Chan-Kent (Good Trouble), Christopher Sean (Days of Our Lives), Chris O’Shea (Madam Secretary), Bryan Safi (9-1-1), Mackenzie Astin (Homeland), Ayelet Zurer (Daredevil) and Jack Fisher (Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.). Click here for full breakdowns of each character.

As fans will recall, the show’s second season ended with Joe moving to the suburbs with Love, who is — gasp! — pregnant with their baby. “They’re not soulmates,” star Penn Badgley tells TVLine. “He’s afraid of her at the end. Basically, it’s set up for Season 3 in a way where they would be each other’s arch nemesis.”

Though a premiere date for Season 3 has not been announced, the show is currently in production:

We recommend you stay at least 6 feet from Joe Goldberg at all times. YOU S3 is back in production. pic.twitter.com/d7AifniC99 — YOU (@YouNetflix) November 2, 2020

Your thoughts on YOU‘s latest addition(s)? Drop ’em in a comment below.