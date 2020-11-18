YOU Casts Joe's Season 3 Obsession, Plus 9 Other New Characters

RELATED STORIES YOU Season 3: Scott Speedman to Recur as 'Mysterious' Millionaire

The next object of Joe Goldberg’s twisted affection is no stranger to TV drama.

Michaela McManus, whose lengthy list of small-screen credits includes memorable roles on One Tree Hill and The Vampire Diaries, will portray the mysterious married neighbor Penn Badgley’s character was addressing in the chilling final moments of YOU‘s second season.

McManus’ character, Natalie, is professionally and socially successful. But in true Joe fashion, he sees through her picture-perfect exterior — and you know what happens when someone makes Joe curious.

Keep scrolling for a breakdown of nine other key characters entering Joe’s orbit in YOU Season 3, many of whom have close ties to Love’s mother (played by Saffron Burrows, now a series regular):

* Theo (Nashville‘s Dylan Arnold) is a college student who has a difficult relationship with his stepfather. Described as “wise and perceptive, but vulnerable and troubled,” Theo tends to get himself mixed up in other people’s business, while “solving” his own with drugs and risky behavior.

* Marienne (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina‘s Tati Gabrielle) is a no-nonsense librarian whose eagle-eyed perception keeps her abreast of the goings-on in her neighborhood. But like all characters on this show, Marienne is hiding personal struggles beneath her buttoned-up exterior — struggles that prevent her from creating a better life for her young child.

* Dante (The Good Wife‘s Ben Mehl) is a chill librarian whose eyesight was damaged during his time in the service. A devoted husband and stepfather, Dante jumps at the chance to help his friends with their own kids.

* Kiki (Good Trouble‘s Shannon Chan-Kent) is a loyal member of Sherry’s mean-girl clique. A married mother and life coach, Kiki enjoys her fabulous life, from her mid-day fitness classes to her lengthy gossip sessions over coffee.

* Kiki’s husband Brandon (Days of Our Lives‘ Christopher Sean) is a stay-at-home dad who made millions in the tech industry in his younger days.

* Andrew (Madam Secretary‘s Chris O’Shea) is another stay-at-home dad who always knows the latest gossip, making him a valuable member of Sherry’s cliquish.

* Andrew’s husband Jackson (9-1-1‘s Bryan Safi) is a big-time tech attorney who has managed to remain humble despite his success.

* Gil (Homeland‘s Mackenzie Astin) is a mild-mannered geology professor whose “genuinely good-hearted” nature could be perceived by others as “vanilla and naive.”

* Dr. Chandra (Daredevil‘s Ayelet Zurer) is an experienced couple’s therapist who fully intends to explore her patients’ deepest, darkest issues.

* And Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s Jack Fisher will play a young Joe, whom we’ll see in painful flashbacks to a Boy’s Home where he is bullied mercilessly.

Your thoughts on YOU‘s new additions? Any theories about how they’ll all work their way into Joe and Love’s lives? Drop a comment with your hopes for Season 3 (now in production!) below.