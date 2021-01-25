Queen Sugar Grapples With #BLM, Pandemic and More in Season 5 Trailer

RELATED STORIES The Haves and the Have Nots' 10 Most Unforgettable Characters Ever, Ranked: The Good, the Bad and the Even Worse!

The community of St. Josephine has its hands more than full — faced with the COVIC pandemic amid the George Floyd protests, all on top of their usual drama — in the Season 5 trailer for OWN’s Queen Sugar.

During the pandemic-related production shutdown, series creator Ava DuVernay decided to “completely revamp the Season 5 storyline to address the very real issues our country was facing through the lens of the beloved Bordelon family and the fictional community of St. Josephine,” OWN explains. Writing alongside returning showrunner Anthony Sparks and supervising producer Norman Vance, DuVernay reconceived the character arcs and storylines to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic, the Black Lives Matter protest movement, and corruption in politics, showcasing the specific impact and ramifications these issues have on communities and people of color.

Watch the trailer below:

Queen Sugar returns with Season 5 on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c, and it was recently already picked up for a sixth season.

