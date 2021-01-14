Queen Sugar Renewed for Season 6

Long live the queen!

OWN has renewed Queen Sugar for Season 6 ahead of its Season 5 premiere, TVLine has learned.

“What a joy and an honor to continue the stories of Queen Sugar with our partners at OWN and Warner Bros.,” series creator/executive producer Ava DuVernay said in a statement. “On behalf of every producer, editor, costumer, grip, writer, cast memer and all departments involved in making this series, we’re delighted to delve into a sixth season and to bring or beautiful audience more of the Bordelon family.”

The plot of the upcoming Season 5, which premieres Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 8/7c, was revamped during the coronavirus-related production shut-down in 2020. As a result, the new season will take on topics like the Black Lives Matter movement, the COVID-19 pandemic and political corruption with an eye to how they specifically affect communities of color.

Tina Perry, president, OWN, added via statement: “When Ava came to us with the idea to revamp the storyline for the new season after production was halted due to the pandemic, we knew it was the right decision to give our viewers Ava’s unique perspective on the very real issues impacting their daily lives and the effect the demand for racial equality has had on the Black community and our society as a whole.”

She added that Season 6 will air later in 2021.

Queen Sugar follows the Bordelon siblings — Nova (played by Rutina Wesley), Charley (Dawn-Lyen Gardner) and Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) — as they fight to save their family farm to preserve their father’s legacy. The cast also includes Tina Lifford, Nicholas Ashe, Omar J. Dorsey, Bianca Lawson, Ethan Hutchison and Henry G. Sanders.