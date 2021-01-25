Prodigal Son Adds Alan Cumming to Season 2 (and Bright Should Worry!)

RELATED STORIES Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key and Alan Cumming Lead the Stacked Cast of Apple TV+ Musical Comedy Series

Malcolm Bright might not get away with murder, after all — and Alan Cumming could be to blame.

The Good Wife vet has booked a recurring role on Prodigal Son‘s current second season, according to our sister site Deadline.

Cumming will pop up in two episodes as Simon Hoxley, a cocky Europol agent and one of the world’s most celebrated criminal profilers, who’s also known as The Mind Sleuth. With Nicholas Endicott’s body recently showing up in Estonia, Simon travels to New York to solve Endicott’s murder, putting Bright in his crosshairs.

Following Prodigal Son‘s return earlier this month, series co-creators Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver warned of the legal trouble ahead for Bright, who lied to sister Ainsley that he murdered Endicott instead of her, then dismembered and disposed of Endicott’s body.

“If a body is completely missing, there’s nothing the cops can do. But if even a femur is found, if even a little toe is found, you can start doing research,” Sklaver teased to TVLine. “And I’ll tell you, in Nicholas Endicott’s case, they found the whole body. So I don’t know that this is an open-and-shut case just because he showed up in Estonia.”

Cumming is one of several Season 2 additions, along with Oscar winner Catherine Zeta-Jones (who’ll play the series-regular role of Vivian Capshaw, the resident doc at Claremont Psychiatric) and Smash alum Christian Borle (who made his debut on Jan. 19 as notorious killer Friar Pete).

New Prodigal Son episodes air Tuesdays at 9/8c on Fox.