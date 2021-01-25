Bridgerton, Mandalorian, Ted Lasso Among AFI's 10 Best Series of 2020

RELATED STORIES Bridgerton Boss Teases New Love for Lord Anthony in Season 2 — Plus: Are [Spoiler] and [Spoiler] Leaving?!

Bridgerton Boss Teases New Love for Lord Anthony in Season 2 — Plus: Are [Spoiler] and [Spoiler] Leaving?! Ted Lasso Season 2 Is Underway — Does That Make You 'Believe' in 2021?

Lady Whistledown is positively agog today — and with good reason: The American Film Institute has named Bridgerton one of 2020’s Top 10 television series.

Chris Van Dusen’s immensely popular period drama was one of four Netflix programs to make AFI’s coveted list, joining acclaimed limited series The Queen’s Gambit and Unorthodox, as well as The Crown‘s Charles and Di-themed fourth season.

Season 2 of of Disney+’s The Mandalorian made the cut (after being snubbed in Season 1), as did Apple TV+’s new Jason Sudeikis-led comedy Ted Lasso.

AFI’s picks also included AMC’s Better Call Saul, Showtime’s The Good Lord Bird, HBO’s Lovecraft Country and FX’s Mrs. America.

This year’s AFI Awards will be held virtually on Feb. 26.

“For 20 years, AFI Awards has been a moment to gather artists in one room with a singular goal — to create community over competition,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO, in a statement. “This year we cannot gather but will instead celebrate each honoree by creating exclusive content to be shared with a global audience through AFI Movie Club, shining a proper light on excellence.”