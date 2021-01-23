The TVLine-Up: What's Returning, New and Leaving the Week of Jan. 24

RELATED STORIES What's New on Netflix

This weekly feature is in addition to TVLine’s daily What to Watch listings and monthly guide to What’s on Streaming.

With more than 530 scripted shows now airing across broadcast, cable and streaming, it’s easy to forget that a favorite comedy is returning, or that the new “prestige drama” you anticipated is about to debut. So consider this our reminder to set your DVR, order a Season Pass, pop a fresh Memorex into the VCR… however it is you roll.

This week, you’ll find five season premieres (including returning series Bonding, Charmed and mixed-ish), four series debuts (including Alan Tudyk’s Resident Alien and a new Top Gear America) and myriad midseason returns (including Big Sky, FBI and Saturday Night Live).

SUNDAY, JANUARY 24

3:05 pm NFC Championship Game (Fox)

6:40 pm AFC Championship Game (CBS)

9 pm Bridge and Tunnel series premiere (Epix)

9 pm Charmed Season 3 premiere (The CW)

9 pm Euphoria Special Episode No. 2 (HBO)

10 pm FBI returns (CBS, special night; immediately following AFC Championship)

MONDAY, JANUARY 25

9 pm Snowpiercer Season 2 premiere (TNT)

10 pm The Salisbury Poisonings basic-cable premiere (AMC)

TUESDAY, JANUARY 26

8 pm To Tell the Truth Season 6 premiere (ABC)

9 pm black-ish returns (ABC; new night and time)

9:30 pm mixed-ish Season 2 premiere (ABC)

10 pm Big Sky returns (ABC)

10 pm QAnon: Shadows and Lies docuseries event (Vice; airing through Thursday)

10:30 pm The Misery Index Season 3 premiere (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 27

3 am Bonding Season 2 premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

10 pm For Life returns (ABC)

10 pm Resident Alien series premiere (Syfy & USA Network)

THURSDAY, JANUARY 28

3 am Ruthless Season 1 finale (BET+)

3 am Search Party Season 4 finale (HBO Max; four episodes)

FRIDAY, JANUARY 29

3 am The Little Things film premiere (HBO Max)

3 am Palmer film premiere (Apple TV+)

3 am Top Gear America reboot premiere (MotorTrend)

3 am We Are: The Brooklyn Saints docuseries premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

SATURDAY, JANUARY 30

8 pm Wendy Williams: The Movie biopic premiere (Lifetime)

11:30 pm Saturday Night Live returns (NBC)

