SNL: John Krasinski, Dan Levy and Regina King Set for Hosting Debuts

Here’s some good news: John Krasinski is set to make his Saturday Night Live hosting debut — and he’s not the only first-timer lined up for the month ahead.

Krasinski — who was initially set to host SNL last season, before the coronavirus pandemic forced the late-night sketch series to halt production — will lord over the first episode of 2021, on Saturday, Jan. 30. The onetime Office employee will be joined by musical guest Machine Gun Kelly.

The following weekend, on Feb. 6, Schitt’s Creek‘s Dan Levy will make his Studio 8H debut, accompanied by musical guest Phoebe Bridgers.

Then, on Feb. 13, Watchmen‘s Regina King will SNL, with musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff.

Per NBC, the Jan. 30 episode will be the first of five consecutive new episodes. Hosts and musical guests for Feb. 20 and 27 will be announced at a later date.

SNL‘s return will come 10 days after Joe Biden’s and Kamala Harris’ Jan. 20 inauguration. The president and vice president are currently portrayed by Alex Moffat (who succeeded Jim Carrey as then President-elect Biden during the Dec. 19 cold open) and SNL vet Maya Rudolph (who has impersonated Harris for the last two seasons).

Alec Baldwin, who played former president Donald Trump for the entirety of his first (and only) term, retired his impersonation following SNL‘s Nov. 8 installment.

Saturday Night Live returned for its 46th season on Oct. 3. Previous hosts have included Chris Rock, Bill Burr, Issa Rae, Adele, John Mulaney, Dave Chappelle, Jason Bateman, Timothée Chalamet and Kristen Wiig.

Are you looking forward to Krasinki, Levy and King’s respective hosting stints? What about Machine Gun Kelly, Bridgers and Rateliff as musical guests? Hit the comments with your reactions.