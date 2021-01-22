Lost Boss Damon Lindelof Pays Tribute to Mira Furlan: 'We are Deeply Grateful For All You Did to Protect the Island'

Lost co-creator Damon Lindelof is remembering cast member Mira Furlan, who died Wednesday at the age of 65. The actress played marooned scientist Danielle Rousseau on the ABC drama, appearing in 20 episodes over the series’ six seasons.

“Danielle Rousseau moves into the light,” Lindelof lamented on Instagram Friday. “Rest In Peace, Mira… We are deeply grateful for all you did to protect the island.”

Furlan’s death was confirmed late Thursday on Twitter. Shortly thereafter, her onetime boss, Babylon 5 creator J. Michael Straczynski, shared a touching tribute.

“It is a night of great sadness, for our friend and comrade had gone down the road where we cannot reach her,” Straczynski wrote of Furlan, who played Delenn on the sci-fi drama. “But as with all things, we will catch up with her in time, and I believe she will have many stories to tell us, and many new roles to share with the universe.”

A native of the former Yugoslavia, Furlan emigrated to the United States in 1991, just one year before she landed her breakout role on Babylon 5. But she was already an accomplished actress at that point, having worked in theater, film and television back in her native country. In 1985, she played Ankica Vidmar in the film When Father Was Away on Business, which netted an Oscar nod for Best Foreign Language Film.