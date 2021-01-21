MacGyver's Lost Reunion Scoop: How Can Five-0's Jerry Help the Team?

RELATED STORIES MacGyver Sneak Peek: Mac and Riley Share Quarantine Closeness

A full 11 months after word leaked that MacGyver would be hosting a tiny Lost reunion, we have details on what finds Jorge Garcia’s Hawaii Five-0 character interacting with Henry Ian Cusick’s Russ Taylor.

In the Season 5 episode “SOS + Hazmat + Ultrasound + Frequency + Malihini,” set to air Friday, Feb. 12, Taylor and Bozer (Justin Hires) will work with erstwhile conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega to infiltrate a Codex cell, CBS’ official logline tells us.

Garcia of course played Hurley on ABC’s iconic Lost mystery drama, while Cusick played Desmond.

In the same MacGyver episode, Mac and team rush to help when Matty’s former mentor, Ian Cain (played by Scorpion‘s Robert Patrick), and his embassy staff come down with a deadly, mysterious illness.

Garcia made his Five-0 debut in early Season 4, when Jerry was introduced as an old high school classmate of Chin Ho Kelly’s (played by… Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim!). When Five-0 was renewed for Season 5, Garcia was promoted to series regular status. He last appeared on Five-0 in the Season 10 opener, at the end of which Jerry — after being shot — chose to step away from the task force and live his life a bit differently.

