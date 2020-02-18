Lost Reunion on MacGyver: Jorge Garcia Crosses Over as Hawaii Five-0's Jerry

RELATED STORIES TV Ratings: MacGyver Returns Steady, Dem Debate Dominates Friday Night

TV Ratings: MacGyver Returns Steady, Dem Debate Dominates Friday Night Henry Ian Cusick on MacGyver Debut: I've Never Had More Fun With a Role

Prepare to experience some Desmond/Hurley flashbacks (or flash-sideways?) when Lost alumni Jorge Garcia and Henry Ian Cusick reunite on CBS’ MacGyver.

Cusick — who joined MacGyver this season as new Phoenix Foundation owner Russ Taylor — teased the reunion via a selfie, to which MacGyver‘s own Twitter handle confirmed that Garcia will reprise his role as Hawaii Five-0 conspiracy theorist Jerry Ortega.

Garcia made his Five-0 debut in early Season 4, when Jerry was introduced as an old high school classmate of Chin Ho Kelly’s (played by… Lost alum Daniel Dae Kim!). When Five-0 was renewed for Season 6, Garcia was promoted to series regular status. He last appeared on Five-0 in the Season 10 opener, at the end of which Jerry — after being shot — chose to step away from the task force and live his life a bit differently.

“Playing Jerry was a blast, and I look forward to popping in again to play with my TV ohana,” Garcia shared back then in a statement to TVLine. Showrunner Peter M. Lenkov in turn said, “There will always be a place for Jorge and Jerry on Hawaii Five-0” — or, as it turns out, one of Lenkov’s other CBS drama reboots.

MacGyver airs Fridays at 8/7c. Garcia’s air date has not yet been locked in.

Want scoop on MacGyver or Five-0, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.