TVLine Items: Young Rock Teaser Trailer, The Chi Promotion and More

It’s time to see what The Rock’s been cooking.

Dwayne Johnson has unveiled the first teaser trailer for NBC’s Young Rock (premiering Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 8/7c). Like its title suggests, the autobiographical comedy “focuses on different chapters of Johnson’s life,” per the official synopsis. “From growing up in a strong and resilient family, to being surrounded by the wild characters of his professional wrestling family, to playing football at the University of Miami, the show will explore the crazy rollercoaster that has shaped Dwayne into the man he is today and the larger-than-life characters he’s met along the way.”

As previously reported, Young Rock will be paired with the new Kenan Thompson comedy Kenan as part of a new Tuesday-night comedy block. As a result, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist will go on hiatus following its Feb. 9 episode and return in the spring.

Watch the Young Rock teaser below:

🚨 @nbcyoungrock

I wish my dad was around to see. Maaaaan he would’ve been proud. Yes, I kicked puberty’s ass at 15 and turned tequila tycoon by 10 😂🥃🤦🏽‍♂️ Cant wait to make ya laugh and share some life lessons I’ve learned along the way. #YOUNGROCK🖤@SevenBucksProd

FEB 16! pic.twitter.com/FSebsrvOHI — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 16, 2021

* Showtime’s The Chi has promoted Luke James, who plays Victor “Trig” Taylor, to series regular for Season 4, Deadline reports.

* Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (UnREAL) has been cast in Disney+’s Doogie Howser reboot, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D., as Charles, a fellow resident who works alongside Peyton Elizabeth Lee’s namesake medical prodigy, Variety reports.

* Colton Haynes (Arrow) and Eliot Glazer (Broad City) will headline the new comedy I Run Hot, which has received a pilot presentation order at Peacock. Per Variety, the potential series focuses on “the unlikely friendship between Eliot (Glazer), a gay curmudgeon who never quite fit in with the community, and Colton (Haynes), a famous #instagay who can’t help but exemplify it.”

