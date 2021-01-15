Tyler Perry's The Oval Returning for Season 2 in February — Watch Teaser

RELATED STORIES Will Black Monday's Dawn Get Sprung? Did Blindspot Double Distract? Alienist Gang Make You Giggle? And More Qs!

Will Black Monday's Dawn Get Sprung? Did Blindspot Double Distract? Alienist Gang Make You Giggle? And More Qs! The Oval Finale: Who Got Exposed? And Who Didn't Survive Season 1?

BET is inviting viewers back into the White House next month for a second round of salacious scandals, murdered mistresses and other nefarious forms of alliteration.

Tyler Perry’s The Oval will kick off its 22-episode second season on Tuesday, Feb. 16 at 10:30/9:30c, TVLine has learned. This will follow the television debut of Madea’s Farewell Play, which airs at 8 pm that evening. Subsequent episodes of The Oval will air Tuesdays at 9 pm, beginning Feb. 23.

(Need a refresher on Season 1? Click here to read our recap of the ba-na-nas finale.)

Along with Perry’s Sistas, The Oval was among the first scripted television shows to resume production in the U.S. during the coronavirus pandemic. Both shows’ second seasons began filming in July 2020 at Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Ga.

The Oval‘s ensemble cast includes Ed Quinn, Kron Moore, Paige Hurd, Daniel Croix Henderson, Javon Johnson, Ptosha Storey, Vaughn Hebron, Teesha Renee, Lodric Collins, Ciera Payton, Taja V. Simpson, Walter Fauntleroy, Brad Benedict, Travis Cure, Matthew Law, Bill Barrett and Derek A. Dixon. The series is executive-produced, directed and written by Perry; Michelle Sneed is also an EP for Tyler Perry Studios.

Hit PLAY on the video below for a look back at The Oval‘s first season, then drop a comment with your hopes for Season 2 below.