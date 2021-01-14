High Maintenance Not Returning for Season 5 at HBO

RELATED STORIES Cable TV Renewal Scorecard: What's Returning? What's Not?

Duuude, High Maintenance is cashed.

After a four-season run on HBO, which was preceded by six “seasons” as a web series, the anthology comedy has reached its conclusion.

“Co-creators Katja Blichfeld and Ben Sinclair have decided to take a break from producing High Maintenance to pursue other projects,” an HBO rep says in a statement to TVLine. “We look forward to hearing what they come up with next.”

The news comes on the heels of HBO announcing that Insecure‘s upcoming fifth season would be the acclaimed comedy’s last.

Co-created by Blichfeld and Sinclair, the series used The Guy (played by Sinclair), a marijuana dealer, to tell a variety of distinctly authentic, empathetic and insightful stories — including his own — about the New York Community.

High Maintenance first existed as a web series on Vimeo, launching in November 2012 and delivering a total of 19 episodes. It then made the leap to HBO in September 2016, where it ran for a total of 34 episodes.

What would be its series finale aired back on April 3, 2020.

