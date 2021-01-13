The Pack Cancelled at Amazon

The Pack is packing it in.

Amazon’s adventure-series-with-dogs has been cancelled after one season, TVLine has confirmed.

The reality program followed a dozen dogs and their owners as they went on an Amazing Race-like, international adventure. The winning human-canine pair took home $500,000 and a $250,000 donation to the animal charity of their chocie. Olympic gold-medal skier Lindsey Vonn hosted alongside her Cavalier King Charles pup, Lucy.

The Wrap first reported The Pack‘s cancellation.

In December, animal-advocacy group PETA wrote a letter to Chris Castallo, head of unscripted programming at the streamer, about leaked footage that appeared to show some of the dogs in distress during a challenge.

Prior to The Pack‘s debut, executive produce Chris Bienstock told our sister site Variety that the team of animal-safety experts that worked on the show had “absolute power” to stop anything they deemed unsafe. “Like in the first show in Los Angeles on the beach, I’ve gone to the beach with my dog a zillion times without a leash, but they said if there’s no leash, you need a fence, so we built a fence,” he said. “Their input was so valuable.”

