The Flash Season 7: Shadowhunters' Jon Cor to Play a Chilling Villain

The Flash will have a new chillin’ villain to contend with, when what is now The CW’s longest-running superhero series returns for Season 7.

TVLine has learned exclusively that Shadowhunters vet Jon Cor has landed the recurring guest star role of Mark Stevens aka Chillblaine. Arrowverse Crossovers, Ranked

The official character description tells us, “Scientist Mark Stevens is a charismatic bad boy obsessed with cryogenic technology. But when he’s not breaking into corporate safes, he’s busy breaking hearts with his irresistible charm and roguish style. Armed with his own cold weapons, he’ll become a new thorn in the side of Team Flash as the DC Comics villain Chillblaine.”

In comic book lore, Chillblaine has sometimes partnered with (and sometimes partnered with) villainess Golden Glider aka Lisa Snart, but there are no plans at this time for Peyton List to reprise her Season 1 role.

Chillblaine marks the latest baddie on tap for Season 7, which premieres Tuesday, Feb. 23. As previously revealed by the new season’s logline, Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master Eva McCulloch (played by Efrat Dor), the dangling threat from the pandemic-paused Season 6B, “but in doing so, he’ll also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team — and his marriage — apart.”

Additionally, showrunner Eric Wallace told TVLine that Team Flash in Season 7 will come face-to-face with the true Godspeed.

In addition to his two-season run as Shadowhunters‘ Hodge Starkweather, Cor’s previous TV credits include Being Erica, Syfy’s Being Human, Dark Matter and Lost in Space. Most recently, the Vancouver-based actor was seen in Lifetime’s Christmas on the Vine, CBC’s Trouble in the Garden and Hallmark’s Cross Country Christmas.

Want scoop on The Flash, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.