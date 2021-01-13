Jeopardy!: Mayim Bialik, Bill Whitaker Added to Game Show's Guest Host Rotation as Full Roster Is Revealed

RELATED STORIES Jeopardy! Taps NFL Star Aaron Rodgers as Latest Interim Guest Host

Sheldon is gonna be so jealous!

Big Bang Theory alum Mayim Bialik (currently starring in Fox’s Call Me Kat) will serve as one of Jeopardy!‘s rotating guest hosts, EP Mike Richards announced on Wednesday. 60 Minutes‘ Bill Whitaker has also joined the interim guest host roster that thus far includes former Today co-anchor Katie Couric, NFL star Aaron Rodgers and the current temporary emcee, Ken Jennings.

Per a Jeopardy! rep, as part of each guest host’s appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice. The amount donated will equal the cumulative winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.

“Alex was a legend, revered by all of us,” said Richards in a statement. “I want to thank our guest hosts, who will not only help all of us celebrate his great legacy, but also bring their own touch to the show.”

Richards himself will serve as host for two weeks of shows once Jennings’ current run of episodes concludes, to keep the show on the air while the guest hosts prepare for their stints.

Jennings was the first guest host to step in for the late Alex Trebek, whose final episode aired on Jan. 8. In his debut on Monday, the GOAT Jeopardy! contestant fought back tears while discussing Trebek’s legacy. “Like all Jeopardy! fans, I miss Alex very much,” he told viewers at the top of the show. “And I thank him for everything he did for all of us. Let’s be totally clear: No one will ever replace the great Alex Trebek. But we can honor him by playing the game he loved.” (Watch video of Jennings’ message here.)

A permanent host is expected to be named later this year.