Chicago Med: Steven Weber to Recur as New Doctor With Ties to [Spoiler]

Steven Weber is continuing his mission to be on every show ever. The ubiquitous actor is headed to Chicago Med in a recurring role in the NBC drama’s sixth season, TVLine has learned.

Weber — who most recently starred in Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why and NBC’s Indebted — will play Dr. Dean Archer, a wry, blunt and talented physician who makes the move from a rural hospital to Gaffney Chicago Medical Center’s Emergency Department, where he already knows one of the docs. As a former Naval officer, Dr. Archer oversaw Dr. Ethan Choi (played by Brian Tee) during active duty. But with Ethan as the newly instated chief of the ED, Dr. Archer finds himself struggling to be second-in-command. Weber is slated to make his debut in early March.

As showrunners Andrew Schneider and Diane Frolov recently told TVLine, Ethan will have his own struggles as the ED’s chief. “[There’s] a lot of strife and adapting to” his new position, Schneider previewed. “It’s not only the pressure that he puts on the staff, but the pressure he puts on himself to perform. There are consequences.”

Weber is best known for his leading role in the 1990s NBC sitcom Wings. His many TV credits also include — deep breath! — Get Shorty, Ballers, NCIS: New Orleans, Mom, iZombie, Chasing Life, Brothers & Sisters, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, and Once and Again, among countless others.

Chicago Med returns tonight (at 8/7c) with a new episode, followed by Chicago Fire and Chicago P.D.