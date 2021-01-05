Chicago Med Bosses Tease Ethan vs. Will Conflict, New Relationships — Plus, Watch a Flirty Natalie/Crockett Scene

RELATED STORIES Chicago Fire Boss Previews Casey and Brett's Overdue Talk About 'The Big G,' Teases New 'Stellaride' Obstacle

The tension between Chicago Med‘s new ED chief Ethan Choi and ED doc Will Halstead will only escalate when the NBC medical drama resumes Season 6 this Wednesday at 8/7c.

For Ethan, there’s “a lot of strife and adapting to” his new position, executive producer Andrew Schneider tells TVLine. “It’s not only the pressure that he puts on the staff, but the pressure he puts on himself to perform. There are consequences.”

In addition to butting heads with his ex April after making a difficult decision as the boss, Ethan will also “get [into] more conflict with Will, because Will is running this [clinical] trial in his ED,” EP Diane Frolov adds. “It is his territory, but Will has this special privilege of running this trial there.”

Will, of course, also hoped to be considered for the chief gig, despite not putting himself in the running for it. But as Goodwin explained, he wasn’t right for the job, so Will has instead thrown himself into the trial, which “leads into a kind of relationship with Dr. Virani,” Schneider teases.

Speaking of potential romantic entanglements, the growing bond between Natalie and Crockett “will continue to deepen and be very complex,” Schneider shares, noting that viewers will “learn more about Crockett and his past.” In fact, this week’s episode introduces one of his former flings as a patient, and another blast from the past is on the way: “We’ll actually meet his ex-wife.”

an exclusive, flirty Natalie/Crockett sneak peek