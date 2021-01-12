WandaVision's Paul Bettany Says Vision's Return Will Be Explained

RELATED STORIES Matt's Inside Line: WandaVision Scoop, Plus Lucifer, Zoey's Playlist, NCIS: LA, The Rookie, 9-1-1, Chicago Fire and More

Wanda Maximoff and Vision will trade in their superhero spandex for archetypal suburban living in WandaVision, set to premiere this Friday, Jan. 15 on Disney+. The series finds the couple attempting to conceal their powers while speeding through new decades and kitschy sitcom tropes, realizing that not everything is as it seems.

With Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany set to reprise their MCU roles in the series, which is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame, one major question looms: How is Vision even in this series? After all, he was killed by Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and could not be resurrected by Bruce Banner’s Infinity Gauntlet reversal during Endgame. It’s a huge mystery that Bettany says will be addressed in the Marvel spinoff.

“Trust in Marvel,” Bettany tells TVLine. “We got ya. Everybody, stop working so hard to figure it out. Buckle in and love it, and it will take you on a ride. All of these things are going to be explained.”

Like The Mandalorian, new installments will be released on a weekly basis. However, episode lengths will start to vary as the story unfolds and the series begins to break away from its mid-century sitcom format. And while that might seem confusing, Bettany assures that it will all make sense eventually.

“It is not some arbitrary reason that they are hurtling through the American century at a breakneck speed through sitcoms, and they are as confused as you are. At some point, Vision begins to think, ‘Gosh, there’s just something wrong in this town,’ and he starts to investigate. And of course, the ‘real’ world and this world are on a collision course, and there is an epic denouement for the whole thing,” he adds, noting that the series required more special effects than Endgame. “Be sure, we are heading somewhere massive.”

Bettany also opens up about the conversations surrounding Vision’s return, which came up just before reshoots on Endgame. With his contract expired, Bettany believed he had been called to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige’s office to be formally booted from the MCU.

“I walked into the office, and I said, ‘Kevin, it’s been great, no hard feelings, thank you so much, I’ve loved my journey,'” he recalls. Bettany quickly learned that he wasn’t being fired so much as he was being asked to return for WandaVision, and the actor quickly hopped on board.

“The TV show was so utterly bonkers and ambitious that I was in love with the idea from the beginning,” he says. (With reporting by Rebecca Iannucci)