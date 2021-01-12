CNN Reporter Breaks Down on Air During Report on COVID-19 Victims and Their Families: 'It's Really Hard to Take'

RELATED STORIES CNN Extends Jake Tapper's The Lead, Fox News Reveals New Daytime Sked

CNN reporter Sara Sidner could not contain her grief while reporting on the COVID-19 crisis in California Tuesday.

Sidner broke down in tears on-air during a live hit that followed a news package about how the coronavirus has disproportionately affected Black and Latino families. The footage focused on a family that had to hold a funeral for its mother in a parking lot.

“This is the 10th hospital that I have been in, and to see the way that these families have to live after this, and the heartache that goes so far and so wide,” Sidner said, trailing off and wiping away tears as she apologized to anchor Alisyn Camerota back at the studio.

“No apology needed. We’ve been watching your reporting, on the ground, throughout this horrific year. And we’ve all been struck by the grief, by the collective grief that all of us are in,” Camerota replied as Sidner tried to compose herself. “And to see these families who are soldiering through it, who are persevering and who are having to have these funerals in parking lots, like the ones that you showed us, it is just a collective trauma that all of us are living through.”

Sidner ended her segment with a call to action for viewers: “It’s just not OK. It’s not OK, what we’re doing to each other. These families should not be going through this. No family should be going through this. So please listen to what this family is saying. Don’t let this be you. Do whatever you can to keep this from killing your family members and your neighbors and your friends and your teachers and doctors and firefighters — all of these people are here to help you, but you have to do your part.”

Press PLAY on the video above to watch Sidner’s segment.