Is WandaVision 'Required Reading' Ahead of Doctor Strange Movie Sequel?

RELATED STORIES Will WandaVision Episodes Be More Than 30 Minutes?

Will WandaVision Episodes Be More Than 30 Minutes? Who, What and WandaVision: A Recap of Their Big-Screen Backstory

As Marvel devotees are likely aware, Disney+’s WandaVision won’t be the last project to feature Scarlet Witch. Rather, Elizabeth Olsen’s character is confirmed to appear in the MCU’s forthcoming Doctor Strange sequel, too.

Which, naturally, begs the question: Will WandaVision‘s nine episodes (premiering Friday, Jan. 15) be crucial to understanding Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness?

As Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige explains to TVLine, “‘required reading’ is not something that’s fun when you want to turn on the TV or go to a movie. We try to make all of our movies, and now shows, stand alone and work together.”

After various COVID-related delays, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is (for now) slated to hit theaters in March 2022, more than a year after WandaVision airs its finale. And aside from Olsen’s involvement with the Doctor Strange sequel — which will also have direct ties to the next Spider-Man film, swinging into theaters December 2021 — Teyonah Parris will appear as an adult version of Monica Rambeau in Captain Marvel 2, following her stint as that same character in WandaVision.

Still, Feige maintains that Marvel’s upcoming films should be viewer-friendly for all levels of fandom, regardless of whether you’ve seen the studio’s assorted Disney+ series.

“The challenge is making them work for both types of viewers — viewers who follow everything we do, and the much more casual viewers who just heard something good about it and want to check it out,” he says. “And that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

WandaVision drops with two episodes on Friday, Jan. 15, followed by a weekly (not binge-release!) rollout.

Want scoop on WandaVision, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.