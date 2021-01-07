TV Ratings: NBC's D.C. Riot Coverage Leads Night, Masked Dancer Stumbles

RELATED STORIES Late-Night Hosts Call for Trump's Immediate Removal

In the latest TV ratings, NBC News’ primetime coverage of the riot outside and inside the U.S. Capitol led Wednesday both in total audience (averaging 5.4 million viewers) and in the demo.

The highly anticipated, but preempted, return of the #OneChicago lineup is now expected to happen Jan. 13.

ABC’s news coverage averaged 4.2 mil and a 0.7, while CBS’ (which led out of some sitcom reruns) drew 2.1 mil/0.3.

Over on Fox, The Masked Dancer‘s time slot premiere delivered 2.8 mil and a 0.7 — or about half of its special Dec. 27 preview leading out of Sunday afternoon football; read recap. Name That Tune in turn debuted to 3 mil and a 0.7, with an average TVLine reader grade of “C+.”

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

