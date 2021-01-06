SAG Awards 'Extremely Disappointed' by Grammys' Move to Same Date

RELATED STORIES Grammys Postponed Due to COVID

The decision to move the Grammys to the same date in March as this year’s Screen Actors Guild Awards has hit a sour note with organizers of the latter event.

The Recording Academy announced on Tuesday that due to “the deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments,” the semi-virtual 63rd annual Grammy Awards would move from Sunday, Jan. 31 to Sunday, March 14.

The thing is, the SAG Awards — which traditionally are held in mid- to late January — announced way back in July that, because of pandemic-related considerations, it would not hold its 2021 ceremony until March 14. (In turn, the SAG Awards extended its eligibility period for movies and TV programs by two months, through to Feb. 28.)

“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement cited by our sister site Deadline. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”

Like the SAG Awards, both the Golden Globes (to be hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler) and the Academy Awards moved back their scheduled 2021 ceremonies by two months — to Feb. 28 and April 25, respectively.