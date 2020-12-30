NCIS: Los Angeles Sneak Peek: Will Sam Vouch for FLETC-Bound Deeks?

RELATED STORIES When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays?

When Will Your Favorite Shows Return From the Holidays? TVLine Items: XL Underground Reruns, NCIS Extends Hiatus

NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Deeks is worried that he doesn’t have a “back-up plan,” in case he doesn’t get into FLETC. Is Sam able to calm the wannabe NCIS agent’s nerves?

When last we tuned into the high-octane CBS drama, Deeks (played by Eric Christian Olsen) — fresh off of his job with the LAPD being terminated — learned that Hetty had pulled some strings and cleared the path for him to entering the FLETC (Federal Law Enforcement Training Centers) program for NCIS agents. (But isn’t he too old to be a noob, he asked? “Never let age stand in your way,” advised the seasoned Hetty.)

That said, Hetty made clear that Deeks’ entry into the program is not a “done deal.” For one thing, in this Sunday’s episode (airing 8:30/7:30c on CBS), NCIS team members are interviewed by FLETC to see if Deeks would make a good agent.

Does Deeks have cause to be worried about FLETC turning him down? See what longtime colleague Sam (LL Cool J) has to say in the exclusive sneak peek above.

Elsewhere in this Sunday’s episode, titled “Overdue”: The team’s murder investigation of a man who sold military intel leads to the abduction of a doctor whose cutting-edge neurotechnology could be developed into advanced weaponry, while Callen (Chris O’Donnell) tries to have an important talk with Arkady (played by TVLine Scene Stealer Vyto Ruginis).

Want scoop on NCIS: LA, or for any other show? Email InsideLine@tvline.com and your question may be answered via Matt’s Inside Line.