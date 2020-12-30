Ken Jennings Apologizes for Tweets Ahead of Debut as Jeopardy! Host

RELATED STORIES Alex Trebek's Last Jeopardy! Episodes Left Producers, Crew 'In Tears'

As the start of his stint as Jeopardy! guest host approaches, Ken Jennings is apologizing for “unartful and insensitive things” he’s tweeted in the past.

Jennings will make his debut as interim host on Monday, Jan. 11. In a Twitter thread posted to his personal account on Wednesday, the former Jeopardy! champion said he “wanted to own up to” some “jokes” he’d posted on social media over the years, which recently resurfaced. One, which has since been deleted, read, “Nothing sadder than a hot person in a wheelchair.”

“In the past, I’d usually leave bad tweets up just so they could be dunked on. At least that way they could lead to smart replies and even advocacy. Deleting them felt like whitewashing a mistake,” he wrote. “But I think that practice may have given the impression I stand by every failed joke I’ve ever posted here. Not at all!”