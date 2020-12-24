SWAT's Shemar Moore Reveals COVID-19 Diagnosis, Tells Fans 'I Will Be OK'

RELATED STORIES B Positive: CBS' Kidney Donor Comedy Snags Full-Season Order

SWAT star Shemar Moore has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Thursday via social media.

“I HAVE COVID!!!! Just found out moments ago,” he posted to his Instagram account. “I thought I had food poisoning… chills and aches all day today… still can smell, taste, no cough, no runny nose.”

Moore went on to reassure his followers that he’d have to accept his test results even though “I feel fine now… but I have to be responsible!!!”

“My Xmas n New Years is clearly not gonna be the best… my last year and a half has not been the best… but I WILL BE OKAY!” he went on. “This is a hard time for ALL OF US… the WORLD!!! But… I BELIEVE in the sun shining through the rain!!! Stay safe and appreciate everyone and everything you have and had! MUCH LOVE!!!!”

TVLine has reached out to CBS to see whether Moore’s diagnosis will affect SWAT production.

Earlier in 2020, Moore used his Instagram account to memorialize his mother, Marylin Joan Wilson-Moore, who died in February at age 76.

Moore wrapped his lengthy post with a whole bunch of emoji and the hashtag #wearamask.