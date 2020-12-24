Cobra Kai Twist: Netflix Is Releasing Season 3 One Week Early

RELATED STORIES Locke & Key Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix, Ahead of Season 2 Premiere

Cobra Kai is coming for you one week early, bitch.

In an early Christmas present for Cobra Kai fans, Netflix announced Thursday that Season 3 of the Karate Kid sequel series will premiere on New Year’s Day (aka Jan. 1, 2021). The streamer previously announced that the new season would drop on Jan. 8.

Per Netflix’s official synopsis, the 10-episode third season “finds everyone reeling in the aftermath of the violent high school brawl between their dojos, which has left Miguel in a precarious condition. While Daniel searches for answers in his past and Johnny seeks redemption, Kreese further manipulates his vulnerable students with his own vision of dominance. The soul of the Valley is at stake, and the fate of every student and sensei hangs in the balance.”

As previously reported, a pair of franchise vets — Tamlyn Tomita and Yuji Okumoto — will reprise their respective Karate Kid 2 roles of Kumiko and Chozen in Season 3 (watch an exclusive clip of the former’s reunion with Ralph Macchio’s Daniel here).

It remains a mystery whether another Karate Kid alum — Elisabeth Shue — will be joining them. The official Season 3 trailer was conspicuously Ali-free, despite the fact that Season 2 ended with Johnny unknowingly receiving a Facebook friend request from his ex-love.