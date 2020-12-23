Haunting of Bly Manor EP Says He Has 'No Plans' to Continue Scary Anthology

RELATED STORIES Performer of the Week: T'Nia Miller

It’s you, it’s me, it’s us… waiting in vain for a new Haunting of season.

Mike Flanagan, creator of Netflix’s The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor, tweeted Wednesday that Season 3 of the anthology horror series isn’t in the cards right now — and maybe not ever.

“At the moment there are no plans for more chapters,” he wrote in response to a follower asking about the chances of another Haunting chapter in the future. “Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other @intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!”

Flanagan’s Hill House, inspired by Shirley Jackson’s classic horror story, was a sleeper hit for the streaming service when it premiered in October 2018. He followed it up two years later with Bly Manor, an adaptation of Henry James’ works The Turn of the Screw, The Romance of Certain Old Clothes and The Jolly Corner. Several Hill House actors — Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Victoria Pedretti, Kate Siegel and Henry Thomas — returned to play new characters in the second go-around.

The executive producer is currently working with Haunting EP Trevor Macy on another Netflix horror project: Midnight Mass, a seven-episode series about an island community that starts to experience weird phenomena after a new priest arrives.

Do you have thoughts about not getting more Haunting seasons? Hit the comments!