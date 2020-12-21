The Resident Video: Conrad and Nic Exchange Vows in Sweet Season 4 Premiere Wedding — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Dearly beloved, we’re gathered here today to weep tears of joy over The Resident‘s union of Conrad and Nic.

TVLine’s 2021 First Look series continues with a sneak peek at the Fox drama’s Season 4 premiere (Jan. 12, 8/7c), in which Conrad and Nic tie the knot after getting engaged last season.

“Tough times come. They always will. But when they do, Conrad, I want you by my side,” Nic tells her fiancé in the exclusive clip above. “I promise to always have your back, no matter what. I promise to love you, but to never obey you… Mostly, I promise you’ll never lose me. This is forever.” (And as Nic recites her vows, Mina and AJ exchange a meaningful glance, too.)

Conrad and Nic’s wedding will be set in a post-COVID world, though The Resident does plan to portray the real-life pandemic via flashbacks in the season premiere.

“The long-awaited CoNic wedding is a beautiful moment of hope and promise,” series co-creator Amy Holden Jones teases to TVLine. “As our country turns the corner after a tragic year, this beautiful couple’s devotion, to their patients and each other, stands as a shining example of love for us all.”

On a more worrying note, though, the first Season 4 episode is titled “A Wedding, A Funeral” — and though we don’t know to whom the title’s second half is referring, a recent trailer for the new season hinted at multiple characters who seem to be struggling with health issues.

Check out our exclusive wedding sneak peek above, then drop a comment with your thoughts!