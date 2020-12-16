This Is Us: How Will Marc React to Kate's Secret? — 2021 FIRST LOOK

Oh baby, things look like they’ll be tough for Teen Kate when This Is Us returns in January.

As if it weren’t bad enough that Flashback Kate (played by Hannah Zeile) learned she was pregnant in the fall finale, the exclusive photo above — from the show’s winter premiere on Tuesday, Jan. 5 (9/8c) — shows her meeting up with her abusive ex-boyfriend, Marc (Dash & Lily‘s Austin Abrams).

Ostensibly, the child is Marc’s. But given that the last time we saw that character, he was getting thrown out of the family cabin by Rebecca, Randall and Kevin after emotionally berating and physically endangering Kate? We’re wondering if young Kate will even be able to go through with telling him about the baby.

Viewers will recall that when Kate first divulged the pregnancy to Toby, she made it clear that her husband was becoming privy to “some stuff that I never wanted to tell anyone. I mean, not my mom, not my brothers, and not you.” Might we interpret that statement to mean that she never told Marc, either? Or did he hear the truth and not want anything to do with his future child?

Either way, we’ll find out when This Is Us comes back in January. Until then, take a good look at the photo above, then hit the comments with your thoughts on the matter.