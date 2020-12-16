Matthew Rhys to Star as Alien Spy in FX's Comic Book Adaptation Wyrd

RELATED STORIES Alien TV Series in the Works at FX Networks, From Fargo EP Noah Hawley

Matthew Rhys is back in the spy game… but his homeland is a little further away this time.

The Emmy winner will star in the upcoming FX drama Wyrd, based on the Dark Horse comic book of the same name, our sister site Deadline reports. He’ll play Wyrd, an extraterrestrial sent to Earth to observe humanity. “When his people don’t come back for him, he’s forced to assimilate, all while investigating paranormal activity and searching for a way home,” per the official description.

Oscar nominee Sheldon Turner (Up in the Air) will write the series and serve as an executive producer; Rhys will be an EP as well. The original Dark Horse comic Wyrd, which debuted last year, is described as “James Bond meets The X-Files” and centers on “a seemingly invincible, never-aging private detective who is all too happy to help out with matters out of the ordinary… for the right cost.”

Rhys won an Emmy for playing Soviet spy Philip Jennings alongside real-life wife Keri Russell on FX’s The Americans, which wrapped up a six-season run in 2018. Earlier this year, he took on the title role in HBO’s Perry Mason reboot, which was renewed for a second season in July.