Perry Mason Renewed at HBO

Perry Mason‘s stint as a limited series was short-lived: HBO is bringing back the Matthew Rhys-led reboot for a second season.

Although the project was initially envisioned as an eight-episode mini-series, HBO quietly re-categorized it last year after realizing there was significant opportunity for a continuing story.

Perry Mason got of to a promising ratings start last month, pulling in 1.7 million viewers across all platforms and beating the cabler’s hyped debuts of Watchmen (1.5 million) and The Outsider (1.2 million).

“It has been an exciting journey to work with the immensely talented team behind Perry Mason,” said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement. “Viewers have relished being transported back in time to 1930’s Los Angeles each week, and we are thrilled to welcome the show back for a second season.”

Perry Mason‘s Season 1 finale is set to air Sunday, Aug. 9.

TVLine’s Cable Renewal Scorecard has been updated to reflect Perry Mason‘s renewal.