TV Ratings: ABC's Game Shows Go Low, Sunday Night Football Ticks Up

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s Supermarket Sweep — leading out of a Disney Holiday Singalong rerun — drew 2.4 million total viewers and a 0.5 demo rating, down 17 percent from last week to mark season/series lows.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire (2.5 mil/0.3) similarly slipped to series lows, while Card Sharks (1.7 mil/0.2) hit and tied series lows. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

Over on NBC, the Sunday Night Football matchup between the Bills and Steelers drew 14.1 mil and a 4.1 in prelim numbers, up a bit from last week.

Elsewhere:

CBS | Pending adjustment due to some NFL overrun, NCIS: Los Angeles (5.9 mil/0.5, read recap) is currently up in viewers and steady in the demo, while NCIS: New Orleans (5.1 mil/0.4) is up in viewers and down in the demo. (The “classic” NCIS did 3.1 mil and a 0.3.)

THE CW | Pandora (283K/0.0) and The Outpost (264K/0.0) were both down.

FOX | The NFL-boosted Simpsons (3.8 mil/1.3) was up sharply, while Bless the Harts (1.9 mil/0.6) rose two tenths, and Bob’s Burgers (1.7 mil/0.6) and Family Guy (1.8 mil/0.7) each ticked up one tenth.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show’s overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives. Warning: Contents may be hot!

