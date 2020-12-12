The Masked Singer Finale: Everything You Need to Know to Guess Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun's Identities

The Masked Singer will be masked no more come Wednesday’s Season 4 finale (Fox, 9/8c), so now’s the time to lock in your guesses about Crocodile, Mushroom and Sun!

In our opinion, this season of the really odd reality show has had the toughest, most misdirecting clues in the show’s history. But it’s also had some of the series’ best performances (we’re still thinking about Seahorse/Tori Kelly’s gorgeous rendition of “My Heart Will Go On”) and one of its weirdest firsts (Mickey Rourke’s Gremlin stunt, anyone?).

And when you think about it, we know quite a lot about the Final Three. If you’ve been paying close attention through all of their pre-performance video packages, on-stage clue drops and interviews, there’s a good chance you’ve already nailed down the identities of the last singers standing. Congrats!

And if you haven’t, well, that’s what we’re here for. All season long, TVLine has paid rapt attention to The Masked Singer‘s many clues, and we’ve locked in our guesses about who’s underneath the last three (really giant) costume heads. And here’s where you come in.

The season finale this coming Wednesday (following a “Road to the Finals” episode that airs at 8 pm) will crown a new winner. And ahead of that big moment, we’ve gathered as many clues as we could get our hands on to help you try to figure out who’s who underneath that unwieldy wardrobe.

This is the last call for the season, so flip through the gallery above, then make sure to get your final guesses on the record by logging them in the comments below!