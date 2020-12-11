Transplant Gets Season 2 at NBC

RELATED STORIES Transplant Finale Recap: Bash Gets a Shocking Visitor — Plus, Grade It!

NBC is booking another doctor’s visit with Transplant, picking up the Canadian medical drama for Season 2, TVLine has learned. Bell Media already renewed the series up north in June.

The show stars Hamza Haq as Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed, a Syrian doctor who has come to Canada with his younger sister Amira (Orphan Black‘s Sirena Gulamgaus) to escape the civil war in his homeland. Now, he must re-do his residency, despite having battle-tested skills in emergency medicine.

The hospital ensemble also includes John Hannah (Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) as the head of the emergency department, Dr. Jed Bishop; Laurence Leboeuf (Being Erica) as ED resident Dr. Magalie “Mags” LeBlanc; Ayisha Issa (12 Monkeys, Dark Matter) as surgical resident Dr. June Curtis; Jim Watson (Designated Survivor) as pediatric emergency fellow Dr. Theo Hunter; Linda E. Smith (The Art of More) as the acerbic Dr. Wendy Atwater; and Torri Higginson (Dark Matter) as head nurse Claire Malone.

Transplant made its Stateside debut in September, as a placeholder of sorts for New Amsterdam (which usually closes out NBC’s Tuesday nights but got pushed to midseason). After debuting to 4 million total viewers and a 0.4 demo rating (leading out of America’s Got Talent), Transplant wound up averaging 3.5 mil and a 0.44 across 13 episodes — with its best numbers (4.3 mil/0.6) coming on Oct. 20, leading out of The Voice.

The Season 1 finale, which aired on Dec. 8, left viewers with a cliffhanger ending: Bash and Amira got an unexpected visit from a mystery Syrian woman. (Read our full recap here.)

Are you excited that Transplant will be back on NBC? Hit the comments with your thoughts!