Falcon and Winter Soldier Set for March 2021 Release — Watch Disney+ Trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier will swing into action on March 19, 2021, it was announced by MCU overlord Kevin Feige on Thursday afternoon during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day 2020 presentation..

MCU vets Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan headline the Disney+ series as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. In a story set after Avengers: Endgame, the six-episode “cinematic experience” finds the two Friends of Steve Rogers teaming up for “a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience.”

The cast also includes Daniel Bruhl (back as Baron Zemo), while Noah Mills (The Enemy Within, The Brave) and Carl Lumbly (Supergirl, Alias) fill unspecified roles.

Watch the first trailer below:

“The legacy of that shield is complicated.” Marvel Studios’ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, an Original Series, starts streaming Mar. 19 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/iJaquJEUGy — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) December 11, 2020

It was originally announced — wayyyyy back in early February — that Falcon and the Winter Soldier would be Disney+’s first Marvel series to hit your screens, penciled in for an August 2020 release. But when COVID paused production on the series, WandaVision (starring the MCU’s Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany) lapped Sam and Bucky and will instead be first out of the gate, on Jan. 15, 20210.

Disney+’s third live-action Marvel series, Loki starring Tom Hiddleston (which is also set after the events of Avengers: Endgame), is currently set to bow in May 2021.

Also in the Disney+/Marvel Studios pipeline are the series Hawkeye (with Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld), Moon Night (with Oscar Isaac), Ms. Marvel (starring newcomer Iman Vellani), She-Hulk (now super-confirmed to star Tatiana Maslany), What If…? (animated) and Secret Invasion (with Samuel L. Jackson playing Nick Fury).