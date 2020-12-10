Tom Hiddleston's Loki Takes a Jarring Trip Through Time in Disney+ Trailer

RELATED STORIES Secret Invasion, Marvel Series Starring Samuel L. Jackson, Coming to Disney+

Where did Loki disappear to after grabbing that Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame? Disney+ has answered that question in the first full-length trailer for Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston as his Marvel Cinematic Universe character.

The three-minute trailer, embedded below, reveals that the God of Mischief is now in the custody of the TVA — the Time Variance Authority, per Marvel Comics canon — and trades in his usual cape for all sorts of different garb as he evades baddies.

The cast for Loki, which MCU boss Kevin Feige described as a “crime thriller,” also includes Owen Wilson (The Royal Tenenbaums), Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Morning Show) and Richard E. Grant (Dispatches From Elsewhere), whose roles are teased in the trailer, as well.

As announced Thursday during the Walt Disney Company’s Investor Day presentation, Loki will premiere on Disney+ in May 2021, though a specific date is still TBA. Along with the Loki trailer, Disney+ also unveiled new footage from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, another Marvel series in which Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan will reprise their respective MCU roles of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes.

Meanwhile, WandaVision — the streaming service’s first Marvel series — is scheduled for a Jan. 15 premiere date. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany will lead the series, once again playing Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlet Witch) and Vision.

Watch the Loki trailer below, then hit the comments with your thoughts!