Emma Stone to Star in The Curse Showtime Comedy From Uncut Gems' Safdie Brothers and Nathan Fielder

Emma Stone‘s latest blessing is a real Curse.

The Oscar-winning actress will star in and executive-produce The Curse, an oddball scripted comedy that Showtime ordered to series Thursday, TVLine has learned.

The series follows a pair of newlyweds who co-star on a “problematic” HGTV series and are trying to start a family — if only an alleged curse weren’t seriously messing with their marriage.

Nathan for You‘s Nathan Fielder will co-star and direct. He’s also among the half-hour series’ executive producers, which includes Josh and Benny Safdie — aka Uncut Gems directors the Safdie Brothers. Benny Safdie will co-star in the series, as well.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” Amy Israel, executive vice president, scripted programming, Showtime Networks said via statement. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. Showtime continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

In addition to films like La La Land, Birdman and Easy A, Stone has had several small-screen role gigs on shows like Drive, Medium and Malcolm in the Middle. In 2018, she starred opposite Jonah Hill in Netflix’s limited series Maniac.