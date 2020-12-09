Ratings: Fox 'Thursday' Football Sacks Tuesday Rivals, Big Sky Takes First Dip

In the latest TV show ratings, Fox’s postponed Thursday Night Football matchup between the Ravens and Cowboys averaged 10 million total viewers and a 2.8 demo rating (in fast nationals), providing sharply stiffer competition that sent most every Tuesday regular toppling. 2021 Broadcast-TV Renewal Scorecard

For example….

CBS | The fall finales for NCIS (8.3 mil/0.7), FBI (6.6 mil/0.6) and FBI: Most Wanted (4.8 mil/0.5) all dropped multiple tenths, hitting a variety of series lows.

NBC | The Voice (6.5 mil/0.7) dipped a tenth week-to-week, while each half of Transplant’s season-ending double pump (3.4 mil/0.4 and 2.9 mil/0.4) was down a tick from last week.

ABC | The Bachelorette (4.1 mil/1.1) dipped a tenth, while newly supersized Big Sky (3.5 mil/0.5) suffered its first decline of its freshman season.

THE CW | Swamp Thing (485K/0.1) and Tell Me a Story (283K/0.1) hit broadcast audience lows while clutching onto a non-zero demo number.

The Live+Same Day numbers reported in our ratings column do not reflect a show's overall performance, given the increased use of delayed playback via DVR and streaming platforms, plus out-of-home viewing. These numbers (Nielsen fast nationals, unless denoted as finals) instead aim to simply illustrate trends or superlatives.

