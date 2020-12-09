Outlander's Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Want to Warm You Up With Men in Kilts Yule Log — Watch

RELATED STORIES Power Book II: Ghost Recap: Which Member of Tommy's Crew Is Back? (And Should Tasha Be Worried?)

There’s nothing like a wee dram by the fire with some good company, aye?

In that spirit, Outlander star Sam Heughan is joined by his friend and former on-screen uncle Graham McTavish in a new yule log video to promote Starz’s upcoming travel series, Men in Kilts.

In June, Starz gave an eight-episode order to Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip With Sam and Graham, which grew from Heughan and McTavish’s initial idea for a podcast that delves into all things Scottish. The series’ official logline calls it “a celebration of Scottish history and culture as Heughan and McTavish take viewers along on their adventures, discovering the rich, complex heritage of their native country, meeting various local artisans and experts, and experiencing genuine moments of awe and fascination as the duo share their travels with the audience rather than simply guiding them.”

The roughly two-minute video shows, as advertised, McTavish and Graham as they wear kilts, flip through a copy of Clanlands (the book about the travels chronicled in Men in Kilts) and sip whisky while a hearthfire pops and crackles behind them. It’s verra soothing.

If you want to see the video in the wild, Starz will air it the morning of Friday, Dec. 25 at 9:45/8:45c, as a bonny kickoff to the Outlander Season 5 marathon that begins at 10:15.