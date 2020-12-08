Ratings: ABC's Monday Night Football Eyes Possible Win, Nurses Starts Low

RELATED STORIES Transplant Sneak Peek: Bishop's Health Takes a Dire Turn in Season Finale

In the latest TV show ratings, ABC’s share of this week’s Monday Night Football coverage averaged 5.3 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating, which stands to lead the night in the demo once all is said and done.

That’s because Fox’s special Monday installment of I Can See Your Voice is currently reporting a robust 6.8 mil and a 2.0 in fast nationals… though that is with nearly 40 minutes of the WFT/Steelers game bleeding into primetime. (More realistically, I guesstimate ICSYV winding up with around 3 mil and a 0.8; check back later for the final tale of Fox’s tape!)

Elsewhere:

NBC | The Voice (6.8 mil/0.8, read recap) was down a tick week-to-week. Nurses‘ Stateside debut drew 3.7 mil/0.4 (and a TVLine reader grade of “B-“) — down in the demo versus time slot predecessor Weakest Link‘s Monday average (3.5 mil/0.6) and more on par with what fellow Canadian transplant Transplant is averaging on Tuesdays (3.6 mil/0.5). Nurses gets one more Monday airing next week, then moves to Transplant‘s time slot starting Jan. 5.

CBS | The Neighborhood (5.2 mil/0.7) and All Rise (4.1 mil/0.4) dipped, while Bob Hearts Abishola (5.2 mil/0.6) was steady.

