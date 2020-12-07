Letterkenny Returns for Season 9: Watch the First Three Minutes

RELATED STORIES Hulu's Animaniacs Reboot: Grade It!

There’s something “different” about Wayne’s ex in the ninth season of Hulu’s Letterkenny, and the boys spend most of the premiere’s three-minute cold open just trying to make sense of it.

Hulu on Monday released a sneak peek of Letterkenny‘s Season 9 premiere, which will drop on Saturday, Dec. 26, along with the season’s six other episodes.

According to Hulu’s official synopsis, the new season will feature Michelle Mylett’s Katy taking her “scorched earth dating strategy” back to Letterkenny, while Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, the Hockey Players learn about Judaism, “and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games and girl talk.” Meanwhile, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny, and Tanis (Tiio Horn) creates her own energy drink.

The Canadian series, created by and starring Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, has been a Hulu original in the United States since Season 7. The cast also includes Nathan Dales as Daryl, K. Trevor Wilson as Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy and Tyler Johnston as Stewart.

Hit PLAY on the video above for your first look at Letterkenny‘s Season 9 premiere, then drop a comment with your hopes for the Hulu comedy’s latest installment below.