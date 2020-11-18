Letterkenny Season 9 Features a Changed Katy and a Lesson in Judaism — Get Hulu Premiere Date

RELATED STORIES Woke Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu

Woke Renewed for Season 2 at Hulu Castle Rock Cancelled at Hulu

Fans of Letterkenny will get a holiday treat from Hulu this year: The comedy’s ninth season is set to drop on Saturday, Dec. 26, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Season 9 spans seven episodes, all of which will drop on the show’s release date. Per Hulu’s official synopsis, the new installments will feature Michelle Mylett’s Katy taking her “scorched earth dating strategy” back to Letterkenny, while Gail (Lisa Codrington) gets some action of her own. Meanwhile, the Hockey Players learn about Judaism, “and the whole town gets really into sleepover activities like movies, board games and girl talk.”

Meanwhile, a competing restaurant opens in Letterkenny, and Tanis (Tiio Horn) creates her own energy drink.

The Canadian series, created by and starring Jared Keeso and Jacob Tierney, has been a Hulu original in the United States since Season 7. The cast also includes Nathan Dales as Daryl, K. Trevor Wilson as Dan, Dylan Playfair as Reilly, Andrew Herr as Jonesy and Tyler Johnston as Stewart.

In addition to Letterkenny, Hulu’s slate of originals includes (but is by no means limited to!) Season 4 of The Handmaid’s Tale, third seasons for Ramy, Shrill and The Orville, the back half of PEN15 Season 2 and second seasons of The Great, Love, Victor and the freshly renewed Woke.

Watch a short teaser for Letterkenny‘s ninth season above, then hit the comments with your hopes for the new episodes.