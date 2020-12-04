Vanderpump Rules Star Jax Taylor Leaving After 8 Seasons; His Wife Brittany Cartwright Also Out

RELATED STORIES Lisa Vanderpump and Andy Cohen React to Vanderpump Rules Firings: 'Actions Should Have Consequences'

No one will be getting Jax-ed on Vanderpump Rules next season: Jax Taylor, who has starred on the Bravo reality series for the past eight seasons, won’t return next season. His wife and co-star, Brittany Cartwright, is also leaving the series.

“The last 8 years on Vanderpump Rules have been some of the most challenging, rewarding and fulfilling years of my life,” Taylor said in an Instagram post on Friday. “Although this is difficult to share, Brittany and I will not be returning for another season of Vanderpump Rules. We are excited to take this time to focus on our growing family and share with you our new endeavors.”

A Bravo spokesperson confirmed to our sister site Variety that “Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright will not be returning to Vanderpump Rules.”

Taylor has been the resident bad boy of the Bravo hit, a spinoff of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills that follows the staff of former Real Housewife Lisa Vanderpump’s L.A. restaurant SUR. He started out dating co-star Stassi Schroeder, but their on-and-off relationship blew up for good in Season 2 when Stassi’s friend Kristen Doute confessed to sleeping with Taylor. He later began dating Cartwright, who moved to L.A. from her native Kentucky to live with Taylor and work at SUR. The two got married last year, with their wedding filmed as part of the show’s eighth season, and Cartwright recently announced she is pregnant with their first child.

This marks yet another cast upheaval for Vanderpump Rules: Schroeder and Doute were both fired from the show earlier this year after a racist prank they pulled years ago on Black co-star Faith Stowers came to light. Plus, newly added cast members Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were also dropped from the show for racist tweets.

Will you miss Jax and Brittany? Or will Vanderpump Rules be better off without them?