TVLine Items: Armie Hammer Joins Godfather, Euphoria Preview and More

Paramount+ has made Armie Hammer an offer he can’t refuse: The actor will star in the streamer’s forthcoming limited event series The Offer, about the making of the iconic Oscar-winning film The Godfather.

The 10-episode drama, written by Michael Tolkin (Escape From Dannemora), is told from the perspective of film producer Al Ruddy (played by Hammer), who also serves as an executive producer on the series.

Prior to his big-screen roles in movies such as Call Me by Your Name and The Social Network, Hammer appeared in episodes of Gossip Girl, Veronica Mars and Reaper.

* The first of two special Euphoria episodes will be available to stream early this Friday, Dec. 4 at 12 am ET on HBO Max, ahead of its debut on HBO this Sunday, Dec. 6 at 9/8c.

* Helen Hunt (Mad About You) has joined Starz’s Blindspotting series as Rainey, the mother of Rafael Casal’s character, Miles.

* CBS All Access has renewed the high school football docuseries Texas 6 for Season 2. The Season 1 finale drops on New Year’s Eve.

* Netflix has greenlit 16 episodes of God’s Favorite Idiot, a comedy about a mid-level tech support employee (played by series creator Ben Falcone) who finds love with co-worker Amily Luck (EP Melissa McCarthy) at exactly the same time he becomes the unwitting messenger of God. “Also, there’s roller skating, a lake of fire and an impending apocalypse,” says the logline.

* Fox has released a teaser trailer for Call Me Kat, a new comedy based on the UK series Miranda, starring Mayim Bialik (The Big Bang Theory):

