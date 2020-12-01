The Voice Top 17 Results-Show Recap: Did Viewers Cut the Mic Cord on the Right Eight — Yikes, Eight — Singers?

Based on your responses to the Voice poll that followed Monday’s recap of Season 19’s Live Playoffs, Team Kelly Clarkson’s Madeline Consoer, Team John Legend’s Bailey Rae, Team Gwen Stefani’s Joseph Soul and Team Blake Shelton’s Four-Way Knockout survivor Taryn Papa were so near the end of their runs on the sing-off that they should’ve been able to see the checkered flag waving.

The poll results also suggested that we were not headed for the all-country finale that the coaches had seemed intent on arranging in order to compete with King Blake. (Only Ben Allen, the standout that Blake allowed to be stolen by fiancée Gwen, made your Top 5 on TVLine.) But, of course, if there’s one thing we all know about the show, it’s that what we think will happen isn’t necessarily what’s going to happen. So, were your lowest vote-getters also the lowest among all viewers? Read on…

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE (in Chronological Order)

DeSz (Team Kelly)

Carter Rubin (Team Gwen)

Ian Flanigan (Team Blake)

John Holiday (Team Legend)

SAVED BY THEIR COACH

Cami Clune (Team Kelly)

Ben Allen (Team Gwen)

Jim Ranger (Team Blake)

Tamara Jade (Team Legend)

ELIMINATED

Madeline Consoer (Team Kelly)

Joseph Soul (Team Gwen)

Sid Kingsley (Team Blake)

Taryn Papa (Team Blake)

Chloé Hogan (Team Legend)

The second-highest vote-getters from each team then went head to head (to head to head) in hopes of garnering enough votes to be awarded the…

WILDCARD INSTANT SAVE

Worth the Wait (Team Blake), “I’m Gonna Love You Through It” — Grade: C+ | Aw, from the start, you could just hear the nerves rattling through the mother/daughters act’s performance. They gained momentum toward the middle and got their harmonies in check, but that beginning was as rough as sandpaper, so “off,” ya couldn’t see “on” from where they were. Mia is definitely the star of that family, which was likely to benefit from being on the team of “Uncle Blake.”

Payge Turner (Team Gwen), “Diamonds” — Grade: B | A master of reinvention when it comes to familiar songs, Payge — a true artist, in the estimation of her coach — worked her magic on Rihanna’s hit here to lovely, subtle effect. But her performance was so understated that it was hard to imagine it inspiring people to contradict “Uncle Blake” and vote for her. After all, who says, “Wow, that was so classy and restrained” and tweets their support? Ya gotta go wild to be the wildcard.

Tanner Gomes (Team Kelly), “Pickin’ Wildflowers” — Grade: B+ | From the giddy-up, it looked like Tanner was determined to go for broke or as close to it as he could get. He all but spit spurs, so determined was he to make an impression — and I’ll be danged if he didn’t do it, too. Why didn’t he perform like this all the time? This was a blast. As Kelly put it, “He brings the honky tonk.”

Bailey Rae (Team Legend), “Never Again, Again” — Grade: A- | Country to the marrow, Bailey returned to solid form in her last-ditch attempt to remain in the competition. There was nothing flashy whatsoever about her performance, just a beautiful, twangtastic vocal that you could imagine coming from your stereo speakers today or decades ago. Really nice job and one that focused on the title of the show and not any kind of gimmickry.

SAVED BY AMERICA’S VOTE | Bailey Rae (Team Legend)

ELIMINATED | Tanner Gomes (Team Kelly), Worth the Wait (Team Blake) and Payge Turner (Team Gwen)